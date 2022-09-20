|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.12
|14.54
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.52
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.77
|14.44
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.17
|14.89
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.17
|14.69
|United Farmers Creston
|7.45
|14.39
|United Farmers Essex
|7.07
|14.59
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.92
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.97
|14.34
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.77
|14.49
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.32
|14.79
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.17
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.38
|14.14
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.33
|14.41
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.27
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.93
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.82
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.92
|14.09
Cash Grain Bids Tues. Sept. 20, 2022
Morgan Martin
