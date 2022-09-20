LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.12 14.54 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.52  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.77 14.44 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.17 14.89 
United Farmers Red Oak7.17 14.69 
United Farmers Creston 7.45 14.39
United Farmers Essex 7.07 14.59 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.92 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.97 14.34 
Gavilon/Creston6.77 14.49 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.32 14.79 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.17 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.38 14.14 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.33 14.41 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.27 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.93 
Poet Energy, Corning6.82 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.92 14.09 

