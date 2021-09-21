|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.02
|4.87
|12.39
|12.39
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.52
|4.97
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.92
|4.85
|XXX
|12.24
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.27
|5.07
|XXX
|12.62
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.27
|4.86
|12.49
|12.19
|United Farmers Creston
|5.19
|4.87
|12.14
|12.14
|United Farmers Essex
|5.17
|4.86
|12.49
|12.14
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.12
|4.77
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.17
|4.89
|12.39
|12.14
|Gavilon/Creston
|XXX
|4.92
|XXX
|12.14
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|XXX
|4.89
|12.24
|XXX
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.27
|4.94
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|XXX
|4.84
|12.35
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.52
|5.22
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.86
|XXX
|12.52
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|12.64
|12.44
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.99
|4.99
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.02
|4.92
|12.39
|12.24
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.96
|4.62
|12.19
|12.02
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|4.97
|4.87
|12.19
|12.19
Cash Grain Bids Tues. Sept 21, 2021
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- DNR to eliminate fish populations in three western Iowa lakes
- Week 4 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
- Rock Port accident kills 1, injures another
- Cole Vanatta, 36, Thurman, IA
- 11 new COVID cases, two deaths in Page County
- Shen traffic stop nets 2 drug arrests
- Page County man booked on probation violation
- Fremont County suspect information needed
- Page county suspect booked on warrant
- Disturbance leads to Shen arrest
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 23