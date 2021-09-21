LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.02 4.87 12.39 12.39 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.52 4.97 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.92 4.85 XXX12.24 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.27 5.07 XXX 12.62 
United Farmers Red Oak5.27 4.86 12.49 12.19 
United Farmers Creston 5.19 4.87 12.14 12.14 
United Farmers Essex 5.17 4.86 12.49 12.14 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.12 4.77 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.17 4.89 12.39 12.14 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 4.92 XXX 12.14 
Gavilon/Nebraska CityXXX 4.89 12.24 XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.27 4.94 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / ClarindaXXX 4.84 12.35XXX 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.52 5.22 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.86 XXX 12.52 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.64 12.44 
Poet Energy, Corning4.99 4.99 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.02 4.92 12.39 12.24 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.96 4.62 12.19 12.02 
Heartland Co-op Randolph4.97 4.87 12.19 12.19 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.