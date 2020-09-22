LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.61  XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX9.74
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.57  XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.69 10.19 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.219.44 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.34 9.51 
 Gavilon/Creston3.34 9.55 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.34 9.48 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.319.45
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.59  XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.24 9.54 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.27 9.44 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.59  XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.59 9.85 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.53-3.649.72-9.77 
 Poet Energy/Corning3.39  XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.39 9.45 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.31 9.73 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.389.52 
 United Farmers/Creston3.49 9.45 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.34  XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.22 9.46 

