|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.61
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.74
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.57
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.69
|10.19
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.21
|9.44
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.34
|9.51
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.34
|9.55
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.34
|9.48
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.31
|9.45
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.59
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.24
|9.54
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.27
|9.44
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.59
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.59
|9.85
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.53-3.64
|9.72-9.77
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.39
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.39
|9.45
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.31
|9.73
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.38
|9.52
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.49
|9.45
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.34
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.22
|9.46
