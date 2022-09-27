LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.87 13.83 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.18  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.63 13.73 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak6.83 13.73 
United Farmers Creston 7.11 13.53 
United Farmers Essex 6.73 13.68 
Golden Triangle Craig6.67 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.73 13.63 
Gavilon/Creston6.53 13.73 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.83 13.83 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.93 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.13 13.44 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.42 13.58 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.13 13.88 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.03 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.08 
Poet Energy, Corning6.53 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.52 13.48 

