LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.02 5.02 12.42 12.42 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.38 5.18 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.01 5.01 XXX12.27 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.22 5.22 XXX 12.65 
United Farmers Red Oak5.10 5.03 12.27 12.27 
United Farmers Creston 5.03 5.03 12.17 12.17 
United Farmers Essex 5.10 5.03 12.25 12.25 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.92 4.92 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.18 5.05 12.31 12.16 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 5.08 XXX 12.16 
Gavilon/Nebraska CityXXX 5.05 XXX 12.26 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.43 5.10 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / ClarindaXXX 4.84 12.35 12.35 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.33 5.15 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.44 XXX 12.62 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.52 12.52 
Poet Energy, Corning5.17 5.17 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.12 5.07 12.27 12.27 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.84 4.84 12.12 12.12 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.13 5.03 12.24 12.24 

