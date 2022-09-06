LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.76 13.74 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs   XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.76 13.64 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak7.46 14.29 
United Farmers Creston 7.49 14.14 
United Farmers Essex 7.36 14.19 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.51 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.26 14.19 
Gavilon/Creston6.61 14.39 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.26 13.99 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.76 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.16 13.22 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.41 14.26 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.44 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.63 
Poet Energy, Corning7.41 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.51 13.29 

