|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.76
|13.74
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.76
|13.64
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.46
|14.29
|United Farmers Creston
|7.49
|14.14
|United Farmers Essex
|7.36
|14.19
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.51
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.26
|14.19
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.61
|14.39
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.26
|13.99
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.76
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.16
|13.22
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.41
|14.26
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.44
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.63
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.41
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.51
|13.29
Cash Grain Bids Tues. Sept. 6, 2022
