LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.50 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 9.38
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.46 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.51 N/A
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.22 8.98
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph   
 Gavilon/Creston 3.27 9.03
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.30 9.08
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.24 8.98
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.26 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.17 9.08
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.20 8.98
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.52 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.57 9.35
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.25 - 3.44 9.12 - 9.28
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.38 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.35 9.13
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.40 9.18
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.23 9.05
 United Farmers/Creston 3.23 8.98
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.30 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.15 8.99

