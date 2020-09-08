|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.50
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.38
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.46
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.51
|N/A
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.22
|8.98
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.27
|9.03
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.30
|9.08
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.24
|8.98
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.26
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.17
|9.08
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.20
|8.98
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.52
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.57
|9.35
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.25 - 3.44
|9.12 - 9.28
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.38
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.35
|9.13
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.40
|9.18
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.23
|9.05
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.23
|8.98
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.30
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.15
|8.99
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Page County man reported missing
- Week 2 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
- Shenandoah woman takes plea deal, gets 50 years in CB murder cases
- Clarinda schools confirm COVID cases
- Suspect wanted in Council Bluffs robbery
- Dale E. Stogdill, Sr., 69 of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Shen Police arrest 2 for theft at Earl May
- Shenandoah alum Lundgren coming to SMC Specialty Clinic
- More info released on plane's emergency landing
- Shenandoah woman arrested on drug, probation violation charges
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13