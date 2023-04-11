LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 15.11 12.84 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.78 5.39 14.91 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.79 5.50 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.73 n/a 14.76 12.59 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.71 5.34 14.81 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.79 5.29 14.61 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.71 5.34 14.76 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.82 5.59 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.71 n/a 14.81 12.49 
Gavilon/Creston6.76 5.29 14.76 12.59 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.76 n/a 14.91 12.64 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.86 5.54 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.71 5.14 14.71 12.54 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.74 5.24 14.81 12.59 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.77 5.35 15.01 12.79 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.86 5.51 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.88 5.39 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.71 n/a 14.76 12.54 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.