LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.85 4.74 14.15 12.01 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.83 4.89 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.72 4.69 XXX11.91 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.95 4.84 14.25 12.21 
United Farmers Red Oak5.70 4.62 13.80 11.86 
United Farmers Creston 5.68 4.64 13.75 11.81 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.65 4.61 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.68 4.74 13.79 11.87 
Gavilon/Creston5.73 4.74 13.94 11.87 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.70 4.74 13.9011.96 
Green Plains Essex5.65 4.64 13.78 11.76 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.55 4.49 13.60 11.71 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.72 4.81 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.55 4.37 13.71 11.83 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.80 5.04 13.89 12.51 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.83 4.81 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.67-5.72 13.82-14.02 XXX XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.09 12.11 
Poet Energy, Corning5.834.72 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.75 4.74 13.64 11.91 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.48 4.56 13.50 11.78 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.62 4.70 13.74 11.86 

