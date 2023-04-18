LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 15.31 12.89 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.91 5.51 15.01 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.95 5.64 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.91 n/a 14.96 12.65 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.90 5.46 15.01 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 7.02 5.41 14.81 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.90 5.46 14.96 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.97 5.71 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.85 n/a 15.01 12.55 
Gavilon/Creston6.98 5.41 15.11 12.65 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.94 n/a 15.11 12.70 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.00 5.66 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.97 5.26 14.91 12.59 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.91 5.40 15.06 12.65 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.00 5.50 15.26 12.85 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.00 5.63 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning7.02 5.51 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.91 n/a 14.96 12.59 

