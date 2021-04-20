LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.12 4.99 15.02 12.55 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.10 5.14 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.99 4.94 XXX12.40 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.22 5.09 15.12 12.70 
United Farmers Red Oak5.98 4.87 14.72 12.35 
United Farmers Creston 5.95 4.89 14.67 12.30 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.94 4.85 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.96 4.99 14.72 12.35 
Gavilon/Creston6.01 4.99 14.77 12.33 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.98 4.99 14.82 12.45 
Green Plains Essex5.92 4.89 14.72 12.24 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.82 4.74 14.77 12.19 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.99 5.06 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.83 4.76 14.55 12.30 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.06 5.82 14.72 12.99 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.10 5.06 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.90-5.95 XXX 14.49-14.79 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.02 12.59 
Poet Energy, Corning6.08 4.98 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.03 4.99 14.48 12.39 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.75 4.81 14.32 12.27 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.90 4.95 14.57 12.37 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.