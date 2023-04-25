LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.57 12.36 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.55 5.28 14.27 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a n/a XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.54 n/a 14.23 12.11 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.53 5.23 14.28 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.65 5.18 14.08 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.53 5.23 14.23 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.58 5.48 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.48 n/a 14.28 12.01 
Gavilon/Creston6.58 5.18 14.28 12.11 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.53 n/a 14.38 12.16 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.63 5.43 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.66 5.03 14.17 12.06 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.54 5.18 14.33 12.11 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.61 5.27 14.53 12.31 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.68 5.40 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.66 5.28 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.55 n/a 14.22 12.06 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.