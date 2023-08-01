LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.61 13.01 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  n/a n/a n/a n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.57 4.95 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.47 4.87 13.61 12.61 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.57 4.82 13.36 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.624.77 13.21 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.52 4.77 13.31 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craign/a n/a XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.52 4.72 13.41 12.71 
Gavilon/Creston5.67 4.72 13.21 12.71 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.50 4.75 13.46 12.71 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.67 5.02 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/a 4.42 n/a 12.91 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.45 4.72 13.41 12.76 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.57 4.82 13.56 12.93 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.55 5.02 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.75 4.87 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.62 4.87 13.26 12.71 

