LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.25 12.65 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.24 4.55 13.65 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.29 4.64 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.24 4.56 13.20 12.25 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.24 4.51 12.85 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.14 4.46 12.65 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.19 4.46 12.75 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.09 4.67 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.14 4.41 12.95 12.35 
Gavilon/Creston5.24 4.48 13.30 12.51 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.14 

4.44 

13.10 12.35 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.34 4.71 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.19 4.25 12.95 12.55 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.12 4.41 12.95 12.38 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.24 4.51 13.06 12.57 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.14 4.71 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.29 4.55 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.29 4.55 12.90 12.35 

