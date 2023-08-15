|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.25
|12.65
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.24
|4.55
|13.65
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.29
|4.64
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.24
|4.56
|13.20
|12.25
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.24
|4.51
|12.85
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|5.14
|4.46
|12.65
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|5.19
|4.46
|12.75
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|5.09
|4.67
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.14
|4.41
|12.95
|12.35
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.24
|4.48
|13.30
|12.51
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.14
4.44
|13.10
|12.35
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.34
|4.71
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|5.19
|4.25
|12.95
|12.55
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|5.12
|4.41
|12.95
|12.38
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|5.24
|4.51
|13.06
|12.57
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.14
|4.71
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|5.29
|4.55
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.29
|4.55
|12.90
|12.35
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Morgan Martin
