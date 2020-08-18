|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.17
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.78
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.13
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.18
|8.54
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.02
|8.35
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.02
|8.54
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.02
|8.59
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.07
|8.61
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.02
|8.54
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.07
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.90
|8.53
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.87
|8.43
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.12
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.27
|8.94
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|2.99-3.01
|8.53
|Poet Energy/Corning
|2.99
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.12
|8.54
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.15
|8.74
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.02
|8.49
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.01
|8.47
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.08
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.91
|8.47
