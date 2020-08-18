LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.17 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.78
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.13 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.18 8.54
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.02 8.35
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.02 8.54
 Gavilon/Creston 3.02 8.59
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.07 8.61
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.02 8.54
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.07 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.90 8.53
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.87 8.43
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.12 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.27 8.94
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 2.99-3.01 8.53
 Poet Energy/Corning 2.99 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.12 8.54
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.15 8.74
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.02 8.49
 United Farmers/Creston 3.01 8.47
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.08 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.91 8.47

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.