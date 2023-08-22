LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.66 13.06 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.24 4.59 13.61 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.32 4.68 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.22 4.60 13.11 12.61 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/an/an/an/a
United Farmers Red Oak5.27 4.55 13.26 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.12 4.50 13.06 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.22 4.50 13.16 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.26 4.71 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.17 4.44 13.35 12.75 
Gavilon/Creston5.07 4.52 13.61 12.91 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.12 4.48 13.46 12.76 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.37 4.75 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.04 4.29 13.36 12.96 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.15 4.45 13.36 12.79 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.27 4.55 13.47 12.98 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.17 4.75 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.034.59 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.21 4.59 13.31 12.76 

