LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.02 13.80 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  n/a n/a n/a n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.35 4.75 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.35 4.67 13.78 13.08 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
NEW Cooperative - Red Oak5.22 4.62 13.73 n/a 
NEW Cooperative - Creston 4.97 4.57 13.53 n/a 
NEW Cooperative - Essex 5.17 4.57 13.63 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.29 4.79 XXXXXX
Viterra/Shenandoah5.07 4.52 13.83 13.23 
Viterra/Creston5.07 4.59 13.68 13.40 
Viterra/Nebraska City5.07 4.55 13.78 13.23 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.32 4.82 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda4.94 4.36 13.77 13.32 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.07 4.52 13.73 13.26 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.23 4.62 13.84 13.45 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.20 4.82 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning4.99 4.67 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.24 4.67 13.67 13.18 

