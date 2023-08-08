LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.26 12.66 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.43 4.79 13.51 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.46 4.87 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.364.79 13.26 12.26 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.46 4.74 12.86 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.61 4.69 12.66 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.41 4.69 12.76 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.31 4.94 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.36 4.64 12.96 12.36 
Gavilon/Creston5.56 4.64 13.16 12.41 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.36 4.67 13.11 12.36 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.56 4.94 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/a 4.33 n/a 12.56 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.34 4.64 12.96 12.39 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.46 4.74 13.07 12.58 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.36 4.94 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.66 4.79 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.51 4.79 12.91 12.36 

