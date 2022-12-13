LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.03 15.30 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.04  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.80 15.05 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.18 15.35 
United Farmers Red Oak6.81 14.90 
United Farmers Creston 6.92 14.65 
United Farmers Essex 6.81 14.85 
Golden Triangle Craig6.98 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.79 14.90 
Gavilon/Creston6.74 14.90 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.87 15.05 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.09 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.68 14.79 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.82 14.90 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.04 15.05 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.00 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.24 
Poet Energy, Corning6.98 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.88 14.90 

