LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.02 15.23 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.12  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.78 15.04 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.79 14.89 
United Farmers Creston 6.90 14.59 
United Farmers Essex 6.79 14.84 
Golden Triangle Craig6.97 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.77 14.79 
Gavilon/Creston6.62 14.79 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.85 15.04 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.17 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.67 14.78 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.80 14.84 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.04 14.99 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.02 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.23 
Poet Energy, Corning6.97 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.87 14.78 

