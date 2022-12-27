LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett   7.25 15.27
Bartlett/Council Bluffs  7.39  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 7.01 14.97
Kansas City/Bartlett 7.37 15.27
United Farmers Red Oak 7.00 14.87
United Farmers Creston  7.08 14.62
United Farmers Essex  7.00 14.82
Golden Triangle Craig 7.20XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah 7.00 14.89
Gavilon/Creston 6.85 14.82
Gavilon/Nebraska City 7.08 15.07
Green Plains Shenandoah 7.30XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda XXXXXX
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph7.0314.87
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.3015.02
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.27XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.27
Poet Energy, Corning XXXXXX
Scoular/Hancock7.1014.82

