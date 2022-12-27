|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.25
|15.27
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.39
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.01
|14.97
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.37
|15.27
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.00
|14.87
|United Farmers Creston
|7.08
|14.62
|United Farmers Essex
|7.00
|14.82
|Golden Triangle Craig
|7.20
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.00
|14.89
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.85
|14.82
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.08
|15.07
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.30
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|XXX
|XXX
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|7.03
|14.87
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.30
|15.02
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.27
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|15.27
|Poet Energy, Corning
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.10
|14.82
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, December 27th, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 suspects arrested following Fremont County foot pursuit, traffic stop
- Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
- Farmers Appeal to IA Senators to Stop Mega Merger
- Corning woman booked on several charges following hit and run
- Shenandoah woman arrested late Sunday evening
- Carter Lake woman arrested in Red Oak on drug charges
- Grant City resident killed in Worth County wreck
- Corning woman booked for assault, harassment
- Red Oak man arrested on driving while barred charges
- Nebraskans Will Lose SNAP Benefits If Pandemic Eligibility "Sunsets"
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 27
-
Dec 27
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 29
Anniversaries
-
Dec 29