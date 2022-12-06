|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.87
|15.15
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.87
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.63
|14.95
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.64
|14.70
|United Farmers Creston
|6.65
|14.45
|United Farmers Essex
|6.64
|14.65
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.82
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.62
|14.65
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.57
|14.65
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.70
|14.80
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.92
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|n/a
|n/a
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.65
|14.70
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.87
|14.85
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.85
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|15.10
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.80
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.70
|14.55
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Montgomery County pursuit results in 4 arrests
- Fatal plane crash reported in Adams County
- Paul Mellencamp, 76, of Clarinda, Iowa
- Shenandoah man arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication
- Red Oak man arrested on Nebraska warrant
- Malvern native killed in single vehicle crash
- Page County Attorney's Report
- Omaha man sentenced for drug, firearm offenses
- First shotgun deer season kicks off Saturday
- Red Oak man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 8