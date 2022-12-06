LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.87 15.15 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.87  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.63 14.95 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.64 14.70 
United Farmers Creston 6.65 14.45 
United Farmers Essex 6.64 14.65 
Golden Triangle Craig6.82 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.62 14.65 
Gavilon/Creston6.57 14.65 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.70 14.80 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.92 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarindan/a n/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.65 14.70 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.87 14.85 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.85 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.10 
Poet Energy, Corning6.80 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.70 14.55 

