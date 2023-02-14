LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.97 n/a 15.48 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.08 5.85 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.22 5.98 15.55 13.53 
United Farmers Red Oak6.95 5.68 15.17 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 7.00 5.65 14.90 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.95 5.68 15.12 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.94 5.86 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.92 n/a 15.10 13.13 
Gavilon/Creston7.02 n/a 15.00 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.01 n/a 15.23 n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.11 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.87 n/a 15.30 13.23 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.95 5.63 15.13 13.23 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.06 5.74 15.28 13.38 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.14 5.88 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.50 13.53 
Poet Energy, Corning7.09 5.78 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.94 n/a 15.10 13.23 

