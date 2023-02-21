LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.95 n/a 15.54 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 

7.11 

5.84 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.96n/a 15.44 13.44 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.92 5.67 15.31 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.99 5.64 15.04 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.92 5.67 15.26 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.95 5.87 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.91 n/a 15.24 13.29 
Gavilon/Creston7.01 n/a 15.14 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.00 n/a 15.34 n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.12 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.85 5.51 15.44 13.39 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.94 5.62 15.22 13.39 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.07 5.73 15.37 13.54 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.13 5.87 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.64 13.69 
Poet Energy, Corning7.03 5.76 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.90 n/a 15.24 13.39 

