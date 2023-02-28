LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.94 13.17 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.38 n/a 14.89 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.55 5.57 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.35 n/a 14.79 12.92 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.43 5.40 14.66 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.47 5.37 14.39 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.43 5.40 14.61 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.47 5.65 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.40 n/a 14.54 12.77 
Gavilon/Creston6.40 n/a 14.49 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.48n/a 14.64 n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.60 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.34 5.24 14.64 12.87 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.43 5.35 14.62 12.87
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.54 5.46 14.77 13.02 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.60 5.60 XXX XXX
Poet Energy, Corning6.54 5.50 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.39 n/a 14.59 12.87 

