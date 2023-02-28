|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.94
|13.17
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.38
|n/a
|14.89
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.55
|5.57
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.35
|n/a
|14.79
|12.92
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.43
|5.40
|14.66
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.47
|5.37
|14.39
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.43
|5.40
|14.61
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.47
|5.65
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.40
|n/a
|14.54
|12.77
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.40
|n/a
|14.49
|n/a
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.48
|n/a
|14.64
|n/a
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.60
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.34
|5.24
|14.64
|12.87
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.43
|5.35
|14.62
|12.87
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.54
|5.46
|14.77
|13.02
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.60
|5.60
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.54
|5.50
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.39
|n/a
|14.59
|12.87
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- One person injured during Mills County wreck
- Multi-vehicle crash reported in Fremont County from Wednesday
- Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of southwest Iowa until 9 a.m. Thursday
- Iowa DNR: bypass found in Creston discharging into marsh
- Rachel L. Anderson, 32, Maryville, MO
- Mills County collision injures 2
- Red Oak man booked on multiple charges in Mills County
- Ruth Elaine Holmes, 85, of Clarinda, Iowa
- Roy Baxter, 68, New Market, Iowa
- Fremont County law enforcement investigate threat to Fremont-Mills schools
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 28
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2