LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.92 n/a 15.38 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a n/a XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.95 n/a 15.20 n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.89 5.64 15.00 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.95 5.61 14.70 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.89 5.64 14.95 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.94 5.78 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.84 n/a 14.95 13.01 
Gavilon/Creston6.94 n/a 14.90 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.94 n/a 15.15 n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.02 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.84 n/a 15.20 13.10 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.88 5.59 14.93 13.11 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.07 5.70 15.08 13.26 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.09 5.84 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.40 13.40 
Poet Energy, Corning7.04 5.73 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.93 n/a 14.95 13.10 

