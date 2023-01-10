LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.80 15.25 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.00  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.75 15.00 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.0715.32 
United Farmers Red Oak6.75 14.75 
United Farmers Creston 6.78 14.50 
United Farmers Essex 6.75 14.70 
Golden Triangle Craig6.85 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.70 14.70 
Gavilon/Creston6.70 14.65 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.82 14.96 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.95 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.65 15.00 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.75 14.78 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.99 14.93 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.00 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.15 
Poet Energy, Corning6.95 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.80 14.75 

