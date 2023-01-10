|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.80
|15.25
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.00
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.75
|15.00
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.07
|15.32
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.75
|14.75
|United Farmers Creston
|6.78
|14.50
|United Farmers Essex
|6.75
|14.70
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.85
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.70
|14.70
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.70
|14.65
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.82
|14.96
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.95
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.65
|15.00
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.75
|14.78
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.99
|14.93
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.00
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|15.15
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.95
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.80
|14.75
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, January 10, 2023
