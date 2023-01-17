LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.10 15.50 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.25 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.05 15.35 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak7.02 15.30 
United Farmers Creston 7.00 15.05 
United Farmers Essex 7.02 15.25 
Golden Triangle Craig7.10 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.00 15.25 
Gavilon/Creston7.00 15.20 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.12 15.45 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.25 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.95 15.44 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph7.05 15.25 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.24 15.40 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.23 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.64 
Poet Energy, Corning7.15 XXX
Scoular/Hancock7.03 15.30 

