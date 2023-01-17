|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.10
|15.50
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.25
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.05
|15.35
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.02
|15.30
|United Farmers Creston
|7.00
|15.05
|United Farmers Essex
|7.02
|15.25
|Golden Triangle Craig
|7.10
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.00
|15.25
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.00
|15.20
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.12
|15.45
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.25
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.95
|15.44
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|7.05
|15.25
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.24
|15.40
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.23
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|15.64
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.15
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.03
|15.30
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Morgan Martin
