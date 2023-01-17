Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of freezing drizzle after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of freezing drizzle after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.