LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.02 5.56 15.23 12.98 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.17 5.78 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.29 5.91 15.33 13.08 
United Farmers Red Oak6.92 5.6114.74 12.73 
United Farmers Creston 6.92 5.58 14.49 12.68
United Farmers Essex 6.92 5.56 14.69 12.68 
Golden Triangle Craig6.97 

5.76 

XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.92 5.51 14.69 12.68 
Gavilon/Creston6.92 n/a 14.69 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.04 n/a 14.94 n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.12 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.87 5.46 14.93 12.78 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.97 5.54 14.69 12.78 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.16 5.67 14.84 12.93 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.12 5.81 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.13 13.08 
Poet Energy, Corning7.11 5.66 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.94 5.66 14.78 12.78 

