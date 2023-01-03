LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.00 15.17 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.91 14.91 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.30 15.37 
United Farmers Red Oak6.91 14.82 
United Farmers Creston 6.94 14.57 
United Farmers Essex 6.91 14.77 
Golden Triangle Craig7.05 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.86 14.82 
Gavilon/Creston6.76 14.72 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.98 15.03 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.11 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarindan/a n/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.91 14.86 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.16 15.01 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.19 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.22 
Poet Energy, Corning7.06 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.95 14.82 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.