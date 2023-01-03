|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.00
|15.17
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|n/a
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.91
|14.91
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.30
|15.37
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.91
|14.82
|United Farmers Creston
|6.94
|14.57
|United Farmers Essex
|6.91
|14.77
|Golden Triangle Craig
|7.05
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.86
|14.82
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.76
|14.72
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.98
|15.03
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.11
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|n/a
|n/a
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.91
|14.86
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.16
|15.01
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.19
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|15.22
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.06
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.95
|14.82
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Morgan Martin
