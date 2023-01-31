LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.05 n/a15.68 n/a
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.18 5.67 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.00 n/a 15.48 n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.32 n/a 15.78 n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.95 n/a 15.28 13.07 
United Farmers Creston 6.98 n/a 14.98 13.02 
United Farmers Essex 6.95 n/a 15.23 13.02 
Golden Triangle Craig7.00 5.52 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.925.51 15.18 n/a 
Gavilon/Creston6.95 n/a 15.18 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.04 n/a 15.43 n/a
Green Plains Shenandoah7.08 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.89 5.45 15.43 n/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.95 5.56 15.13 13.03 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.16 5.67 15.28 13.18 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.66 7.13 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.62 13.33 
Poet Energy, Corning7.12 5.66 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.97 5.66 15.28 n/a 

