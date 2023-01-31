|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.05
|n/a
|15.68
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.18
|5.67
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.00
|n/a
|15.48
|n/a
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.32
|n/a
|15.78
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.95
|n/a
|15.28
|13.07
|United Farmers Creston
|6.98
|n/a
|14.98
|13.02
|United Farmers Essex
|6.95
|n/a
|15.23
|13.02
|Golden Triangle Craig
|7.00
|5.52
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.92
|5.51
|15.18
|n/a
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.95
|n/a
|15.18
|n/a
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.04
|n/a
|15.43
|n/a
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.08
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.89
|5.45
|15.43
|n/a
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.95
|5.56
|15.13
|13.03
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.16
|5.67
|15.28
|13.18
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.66
|7.13
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.62
|13.33
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.12
|5.66
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.97
|5.66
|15.28
|n/a
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Morgan Martin
