|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.95
|13.20
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.50
|4.82
|14.56
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.60
|4.97
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.45
|4.82
|14.30
|12.95
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.50
|4.77
|14.65
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|5.70
|4.72
|14.40
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|5.45
|4.72
|14.60
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|5.46
|5.01
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.50
|4.67
|14.70
|12.90
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.70
|4.70
|14.60
|12.94
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.53
|4.72
14.70
|13.00
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.60
|4.97
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|5.54
|4.56
|14.30
|13.10
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|5.55
|4.72
|14.60
|13.05
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|5.60
|4.82
|14.85
|13.18
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.63
|4.97
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|5.80
|4.81
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.44
|4.81
|14.55
|12.90
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Morgan Martin
