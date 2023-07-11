LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.95 13.20 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.50 4.82 14.56 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.60 4.97 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.45 4.82 14.30 12.95 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.50 4.77 14.65 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.70 4.72 14.40 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.45 4.72 14.60 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.46 5.01 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.50 4.67 14.70 12.90 
Gavilon/Creston5.70 4.70 14.60 12.94 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.53 4.72 

14.70 

13.00 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.60 4.97 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.54 4.56 14.30 13.10 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.55 4.72 14.60 13.05 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.60 4.82 14.85 13.18 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.63 4.97 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.80 4.81 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.44 4.81 14.55 12.90 

