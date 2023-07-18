LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.85 13.66 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.94 5.14 14.50 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.99 5.23 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/HamburgN/A N/A N/A N/A 
Kansas City/BartlettN/A N/A N/A N/A 
United Farmers Red Oak5.84 5.10 14.55 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.04 5.05 14.55 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.79 5.05 14.50 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.87 5.34 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.84 5.00 14.80 13.25 
Gavilon/Creston6.14 5.03 14.70 13.25 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.91 5.05 14.70 13.30 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.94 5.30 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.88 4.89 14.65 13.45 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.91 5.00 14.70 13.35 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.99 5.10 14.80 13.50 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.99 5.30 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.17 5.14 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.94 5.14 14.40 13.25 

