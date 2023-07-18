|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.85
|13.66
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.94
|5.14
|14.50
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.99
|5.23
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.84
|5.10
|14.55
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.04
|5.05
|14.55
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|5.79
|5.05
|14.50
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|5.87
|5.34
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.84
|5.00
|14.80
|13.25
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.14
|5.03
|14.70
|13.25
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.91
|5.05
|14.70
|13.30
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.94
|5.30
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|5.88
|4.89
|14.65
|13.45
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|5.91
|5.00
|14.70
|13.35
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|5.99
|5.10
|14.80
|13.50
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.99
|5.30
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.17
|5.14
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.94
|5.14
|14.40
|13.25
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Morgan Martin
