LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.05 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.48
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.03 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 2.95 8.30
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.82 8.23
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.89 8.25
 Gavilon/Creston 2.96 8.52
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.97 8.46
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.95 8.36
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.10 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.83 8.40
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.85 8.44
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.00 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.22 8.75
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.00-3.05 8.50-8.57
 Poet Energy/Corning 2.95 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.98 8.27
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.09 8.51
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.92 8.28
 United Farmers/Creston 2.96 8.28
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 2.99 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.88 8.32