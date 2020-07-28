|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.05
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.48
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.03
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|2.95
|8.30
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.82
|8.23
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.89
|8.25
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.96
|8.52
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.97
|8.46
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.95
|8.36
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.10
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.83
|8.40
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.85
|8.44
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.00
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.22
|8.75
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.00-3.05
|8.50-8.57
|Poet Energy/Corning
|2.95
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.98
|8.27
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.09
|8.51
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.92
|8.28
|United Farmers/Creston
|2.96
|8.28
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|2.99
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.88
|8.32
