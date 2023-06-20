LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.78 13.07 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.48 5.77 14.43 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.68 5.93 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.43 5.78 14.38 12.78 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.68 5.97 14.63 13.08 
United Farmers Red Oak6.48 5.73 14.43 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.58 5.68 14.43 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.48 5.68 14.38 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.64 5.97 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoahn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Gavilon/Crestonn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska Cityn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.58 5.93 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.33 5.52 14.33 12.92 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.56 5.68 14.48 12.83 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.65 5.78 14.63 13.03 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.65 5.93 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.56 5.77 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.43 5.77 14.33 12.73 

