|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.15
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.42
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.13
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.01
|8.39
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.05
|8.25
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.98
|8.18
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.07
|8.55
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.08
|8.34
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.05
|8.27
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.09
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.85
|8.25
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.95
|8.25
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.13
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.37
|8.70
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.10 - 3.15
|8.39 - 8.45
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.09
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.07
|8.20
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.25
|8.50
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.01
|8.25
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.08
|8.30
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.09
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.91
|8.24
