LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.15 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.42
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.13 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.01 8.39
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.05 8.25
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.98 8.18
 Gavilon/Creston 3.07 8.55
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.08 8.34
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.05 8.27
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.09 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.85 8.25
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.95 8.25
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.13 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.37 8.70
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.10 - 3.15 8.39 - 8.45
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.09 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.07 8.20
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.25 8.50
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.01 8.25
 United Farmers/Creston 3.08 8.30
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.09 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.91 8.24