|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.50
|13.90
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.22
|5.45
|14.40
|13.60
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.28
|5.71
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.08
|5.45
|14.25
|13.55
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.27
|5.55
|14.50
|13.85
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.18
|5.50
|14.20
|13.54
|United Farmers Creston
|6.23
|5.35
|14.00
|13.54
|United Farmers Essex
|6.13
|5.45
|14.15
|13.54
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.15
|5.80
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.13
|5.30
|14.25
|13.50
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.28
|5.30
|14.20
|13.47
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.13
|5.35
|14.40
|13.50
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.23
|5.60
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.08
|5.30
|14.32
|13.55
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.26
|5.40
|14.45
|13.72
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.20
|5.76
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.33
|5.45
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.22
|5.53
|14.05
|13.50
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, June 25th
Morgan Martin
