LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXXXXX14.5013.90
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.225.4514.4013.60
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.285.71XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.085.4514.2513.55
Kansas City/Bartlett6.275.5514.5013.85
United Farmers Red Oak6.185.5014.2013.54
United Farmers Creston 6.235.3514.0013.54
United Farmers Essex 6.135.4514.1513.54
Golden Triangle Craig6.155.80XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.135.3014.2513.50 
Gavilon/Creston6.285.3014.2013.47
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.135.3514.4013.50 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.235.60XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXXXXXXXXXXX
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.085.3014.3213.55
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.265.4014.4513.72
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.205.76XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.335.45XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.225.5314.0513.50

