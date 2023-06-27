LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.60 12.54 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.06 5.41 14.25n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.16 5.56 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.995.4114.1612.29
Kansas City/Bartlett6.21 5.66 14.45 12.59 
United Farmers Red Oak6.06 5.36 14.26 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.11 5.31 14.21 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.06 5.31 14.21 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.03 5.61 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.01 5.26 14.26 12.24 
Gavilon/Creston6.00 5.29 14.36 12.28 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.06 5.31 14.26 12.39 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.16 5.56 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.96 5.16 14.20 12.44 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.06 5.31 14.31 12.39 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.15 5.41 14.41 12.52 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.18 5.56 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.11 5.41 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.96 5.41 14.20 12.24 

