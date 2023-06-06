|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.50
|11.49
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.56
|5.21
|13.31
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|n/a
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.48
|5.16
|13.16
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.58
|5.11
|13.16
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.48
|5.11
|13.11
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.58
|5.41
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.38
|n/a
|13.33
|11.20
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.48
|5.11
|13.51
|11.25
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.52
|n/a
|13.33
|11.35
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.58
|5.36
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|n/a
|4.96
|n/a
|11.34
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.58
|5.11
|13.33
|11.30
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.61
|5.21
|13.46
|11.50
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.63
|5.36
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.52
|5.21
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.43
|n/a
|13.16
|11.15
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Harlan's Sears switches direction on college dream, set to play for South Dakota State football
- Plaintiffs Speak Out in Suit Against Controversial New NE Law
- Rural Nebraska Faces Outsized Impact of Governor's Budget Vetoes
- Creston woman booked on pair of charges
- Pair of suspects arrested in Fremont County drug investigation
- Pair of suspects booked on multiple charges in Montgomery County
- Page County board renews liquor license with Jacqueline's
- Stephen F. "Steve" Maher, 78, of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Suspect booked in Prescott incident
- Red Oak woman booked for assault, criminal mischief
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 6
-
Jun 6
-
Jun 6
-
Jun 6
-
Jun 6
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 7
Anniversaries
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 7