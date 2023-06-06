LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.50 11.49 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.56 5.21 13.31 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a n/a XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.48 5.16 13.16 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.58 5.11 13.16 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.48 5.11 13.11 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.58 5.41 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.38 n/a 13.33 11.20 
Gavilon/Creston6.48 5.11 13.51 11.25 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.52 n/a 13.33 11.35 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.58 5.36 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/a 4.96 n/a 11.34 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.585.1113.33 11.30
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.615.2113.4611.50
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.63 5.36 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.52 5.21 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.43 n/a 13.16 11.15 

