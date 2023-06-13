|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.96
|12.04
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.32
|5.31
|13.67
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.43
|5.46
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.41
|5.26
|13.72
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|5.21
|6.41
|13.72
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.41
|5.21
|13.67
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.42
|5.51
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.46
|n/a
|13.77
|11.75
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.51
|5.21
|14.07
|11.80
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.36
|n/a
|13.77
|11.90
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.61
|5.46
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|n/a
|5.06
|n/a
|11.89
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.41
|5.21
|13.77
|11.85
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.48
|5.31
|13.92
|12.05
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.41
|5.46
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.50
|5.31
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.36
|n/a
|13.67
|11.69
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, June13, 2023
Morgan Martin
