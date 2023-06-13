LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.96 12.04 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.32 5.31 13.67 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.43 5.46 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.41 5.26 13.72 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.21 6.41 13.72 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.41 5.21 13.67 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.42 5.51 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.46 n/a 13.77 11.75 
Gavilon/Creston6.51 5.21 14.07 11.80 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.36 n/a 13.77 11.90 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.61 5.46 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/a 5.06 n/a 11.89 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.41 5.21 13.77 11.85 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.48 5.31 13.92 12.05 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.41 5.46 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.50 5.31 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.36 n/a 13.67 11.69 

