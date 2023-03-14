LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 15.08 13.08 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.44 n/a 14.99 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.46 5.46 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.31 n/a 14.82 12.84 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.56 5.59 15.07 13.08 
United Farmers Red Oak6.39 5.29 14.81 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.41 5.26 14.54 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.39 5.29 14.76 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.51 5.57 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.33 n/a 14.79 12.69 
Gavilon/Creston6.36 5.29 14.64 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.45 n/a 14.94 12.84 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.61 5.44 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.05 5.14 14.78 12.78 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.43 5.24 14.86 12.84 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.46 5.35 14.92 12.99 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.56 5.49 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.46 5.39 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.41 n/a 14.74 12.78 

