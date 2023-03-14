|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.08
|13.08
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.44
|n/a
|14.99
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.46
|5.46
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.31
|n/a
|14.82
|12.84
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.56
|5.59
|15.07
|13.08
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.39
|5.29
|14.81
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.41
|5.26
|14.54
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.39
|5.29
|14.76
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.51
|5.57
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.33
|n/a
|14.79
|12.69
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.36
|5.29
|14.64
|n/a
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.45
|n/a
|14.94
|12.84
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.61
|5.44
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.05
|5.14
|14.78
|12.78
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.43
|5.24
|14.86
|12.84
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.46
|5.35
|14.92
|12.99
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.56
|5.49
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.46
|5.39
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.41
|n/a
|14.74
|12.78
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Morgan Martin
