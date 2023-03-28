|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.69
|12.73
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.74
|5.52
|14.64
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.80
|5.59
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.71
|n/a
|14.50
|12.49
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.69
|5.47
|14.48
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.72
|5.42
|14.25
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.69
5.47
|14.43
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.79
|5.72
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.65
|n/a
|14.53
|12.34
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.72
|5.42
|14.45
|n/a
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.76
|n/a
|14.68
|12.49
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.87
|5.67
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.52
|5.27
|14.52
|12.43
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.70
|5.37
|14.55
|12.49
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.79
|5.48
|14.63
|12.64
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.87
|5.62
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.81
|5.52
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.71
|n/a
|14.14
|12.44
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Morgan Martin
