LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.69 12.73 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.74 5.52 14.64 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.80 5.59 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.71 n/a 14.50 12.49 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.69 5.47 14.48 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.72 5.42 14.25 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.69 

5.47 

14.43 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.79 5.72 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.65 n/a 14.53 12.34 
Gavilon/Creston6.72 5.42 14.45 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.76 n/a 14.68 12.49 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.87 5.67 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.52 5.27 14.52 12.43 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.70 5.37 14.55 12.49 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.79 5.48 14.63 12.64 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.87 5.62 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.81 5.52 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.71 n/a 14.14 12.44 

