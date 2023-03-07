LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 15.30 13.43 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.57 n/a 15.20 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.59 5.54 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.44 n/a 15.04 13.19 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.69 5.67 15.28 13.43 
United Farmers Red Oak6.51 5.37 15.03 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.53 5.34 14.76 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.51 5.37 14.98 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.51 5.64 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.44 n/a 14.91 13.04 
Gavilon/Creston6.49 5.32 14.91 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.56 n/a 15.06 13.14 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.69 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.47 5.22 15.00 13.13 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.49 5.32 15.02 13.14 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.59 5.43 15.14 13.29 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.69 5.57 XXX XXX
Poet Energy, Corning6.59 5.47 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.58 n/a 15.00 13.13 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.