|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.30
|13.43
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.57
|n/a
|15.20
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.59
|5.54
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.44
|n/a
|15.04
|13.19
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.69
|5.67
|15.28
|13.43
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.51
|5.37
|15.03
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.53
|5.34
|14.76
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.51
|5.37
|14.98
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.51
|5.64
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.44
|n/a
|14.91
|13.04
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.49
|5.32
|14.91
|n/a
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.56
|n/a
|15.06
|13.14
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.69
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.47
|5.22
|15.00
|13.13
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.49
|5.32
|15.02
|13.14
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.59
|5.43
|15.14
|13.29
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.69
|5.57
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.59
|5.47
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.58
|n/a
|15.00
|13.13
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Morgan Martin
