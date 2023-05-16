LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.99 11.72 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.31 4.85 13.74 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a n/a XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.36 4.80 13.69 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.41 4.75 13.54 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.36 4.75 13.64 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.34 5.05 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.31 n/a 13.74 11.42 
Gavilon/Creston6.36 4.75 13.74 11.47 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.36 n/a 13.82 11.57 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.51 5.00 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.21 4.60 13.64 11.57 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.38 4.75 13.68 11.52 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.51 4.84 13.94 11.72 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.56 5.00 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.51 4.85 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.41 n/a 13.69 11.37 

