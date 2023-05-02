|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.45
|12.32
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.30
|5.00
|14.23
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.38
|5.13
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.26
|n/a
|14.16
|12.12
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.45
|5.20
|14.36
|12.47
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.25
|4.95
|14.16
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.37
|4.90
|14.01
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.25
|4.95
|14.11
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.40
|5.20
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.20
|n/a
|14.21
|12.02
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.00
|4.90
|14.21
|12.12
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.25
|n/a
|14.36
|12.17
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.35
|5.15
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.12
|4.74
|14.10
|12.05
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.26
|4.90
|14.15
|12.12
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.38
|4.99
|14.41
|12.32
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.43
|5.12
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.44
|5.00
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.27
|n/a
|14.16
|12.02
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, May 2, 2023
