LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.45 12.32 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.30 5.00 14.23 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.385.13 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.26 n/a 14.16 12.12 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.455.20 14.36 12.47 
United Farmers Red Oak6.25 4.95 14.16 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.37 4.90 14.01 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.25 4.95 14.11 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.40 5.20 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.20 n/a 14.21 12.02 
Gavilon/Creston6.004.9014.2112.12
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.25 n/a 14.36 12.17 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.35 5.15 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.12 4.74 14.10 12.05 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.26 4.90 14.15 12.12 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.38 4.99 14.41 12.32 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.43 5.12 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.44 5.00 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.27 n/a 14.16 12.02 

