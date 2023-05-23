|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.57
|11.52
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.29
|4.97
|13.27
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.46
|5.12
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.26
|n/a
|13.23
|11.33
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.47
|5.17
|13.32
|11.68
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.36
|4.92
|13.28
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.41
|4.87
|13.13
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.36
|4.87
|13.23
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.35
|5.17
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.28
|n/a
|13.33
|11.23
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.28
|4.87
|13.28
|11.28
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.33
|n/a
|13.41
|11.38
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.53
|5.12
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.17
|4.71
|13.22
|11.37
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.37
|4.87
|13.27
|11.33
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.46
|4.97
|13.53
|11.53
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.50
|5.12
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.42
|4.97
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.37
|n/a
|13.27
|11.18
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Morgan Martin
