LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.57 11.52 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.29 4.97 13.27 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.46 5.12 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.26 n/a 13.23 11.33 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.47 5.17 13.32 11.68 
United Farmers Red Oak6.36 4.92 13.28 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.41 4.87 13.13 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.36 4.87 13.23 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.35 5.17 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.28 n/a 13.33 11.23 
Gavilon/Creston6.28 4.87 13.28 11.28 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.33 n/a 13.41 11.38 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.53 5.12 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.17 4.71 13.22 11.37 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.37 4.87 13.27 11.33 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.46 4.97 13.53 11.53 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.50 5.12 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.42 4.97 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.37 n/a 13.27 11.18 

