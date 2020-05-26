|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.09
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.20
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.07
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|2.94
|7.90
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.00
|7.92
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.89
|7.95
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.94
|8.32
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.98
|8.02
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.89
|7.95
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|N/A
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.76
|7.97
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.89
|7.97
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.04
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.27
|8.47
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|2.99-3.09
|8.15-8.20
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.03
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.96
|7.92
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.07
|8.29
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.94
|8.02
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.04
|8.02
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|2.99
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.84
|7.96
