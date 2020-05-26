LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.09 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX8.20
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.07 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs2.947.90
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.007.92
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 2.897.95
 Gavilon/Creston2.948.32
 Gavilon/Nebraska City2.988.02
 Gavilon/Shenandoah2.89 7.95
 Golden Triangle/CraigN/A XXX
 Green Plains/Essex2.767.97
 Green Plains/Hopkins 2.897.97
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.04 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.278.47
 Omaha/Council Bluffs2.99-3.098.15-8.20
 Poet Energy/Corning3.03 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock2.967.92
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.078.29
 United Farmers/Red Oak2.948.02
 United Farmers/Creston3.048.02
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg2.99 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig2.847.96