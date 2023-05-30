LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.04 11.18 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.46 5.05 12.96 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.54 5.20 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.38n/a 12.97 10.98 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.46 5.00 12.87 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.55 4.95 12.77 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.46 4.95 12.82 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.46 5.25 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.44 n/a 12.92 10.88 
Gavilon/Creston6.39 4.95 12.92 10.93 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.47 n/a 12.92 11.03 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.69 5.20 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.34 4.80 12.96 11.03 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.53 4.95 12.83 10.98 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.54 5.05 13.00 11.18 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.64 5.20 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.55 5.05 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.47 n/a 12.91 10.83 

