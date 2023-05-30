|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.04
|11.18
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.46
|5.05
|12.96
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.54
|5.20
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.38
|n/a
|12.97
|10.98
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.46
|5.00
|12.87
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.55
|4.95
|12.77
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.46
|4.95
|12.82
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.46
|5.25
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.44
|n/a
|12.92
|10.88
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.39
|4.95
|12.92
|10.93
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.47
|n/a
|12.92
|11.03
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.69
|5.20
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.34
|4.80
|12.96
|11.03
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.53
|4.95
|12.83
|10.98
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.54
|5.05
|13.00
|11.18
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.64
|5.20
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.55
|5.05
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.47
|n/a
|12.91
|10.83
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Clay R. Walker, 62, of Essex, Iowa
- Omaha man booked on warrant for failing to appear
- Tyler L. Kirsch, 17, Burlington Junction, MO
- Rural Stanton woman booked for domestic abuse
- Red Oak man arrested on warrant
- Presenting the 2023 All-KMAland Girls Track & Field Team
- John R. Welchans, age 75 of Farragut, IA
- Patrol holding t-shirt drive for KMAland trooper
- KMAland Softball (5/23): Underwood wins wild 51-run game with IKM-Manning
- Presenting the 2023 All-KMAland Boys Track & Field Team
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 30
-
May 30
-
May 30
-
May 30
-
May 30
-
May 30
-
May 31
-
Jun 1