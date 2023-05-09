|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.49
|12.19
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.35
|4.98
|14.24
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.50
|5.13
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.33
|n/a
|14.14
|12.00
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.30
|4.93
|14.19
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.42
|4.88
|14.04
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.35
|4.88
|14.14
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.40
|5.18
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.25
|n/a
|14.24
|11.90
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.35
|4.88
|14.24
|11.95
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.40
|n/a
|14.34
|12.05
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.40
|5.13
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.24
|4.73
|14.14
|12.04
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.31
|4.88
|14.18
|12.00
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.50
|4.97
|14.44
|12.20
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.55
|5.13
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.57
|4.98
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.40
|n/a
|14.19
|11.89
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Fremont, Mills, Otoe, and Cass counties until 8 p.m.
- Severe thunderstorm warning for Atchsion, Nodaway Cos. until 5:30 p.m.
- Clarinda man arrested for driving while barred in Montgomery County
- Elliott woman booked on multiple charges
- Page County Attorney's Report
- Red Oak man booked for OWI offense
- Adams County traffic stop leads to recent drug arrests
- Carol Ann Fletcher, 72 of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Corning man booked for warrant. harassment in Montgomery County
- Ina Rhea Whitehill, 77 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 9
-
May 9
-
May 9
-
May 10
-
May 10
-
May 10
-
May 10
-
May 10
-
May 11
-
May 11