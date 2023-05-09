LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.49 12.19 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.35 4.98 14.24 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.50 5.13 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.33 n/a 14.14 12.00 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.30 4.93 14.19 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.42 4.88 14.04 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.35 4.88 14.14 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.40 5.18 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.25 n/a 14.24 11.90 
Gavilon/Creston6.35 4.88 14.24 11.95 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.40 n/a 14.34 12.05 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.40 5.13 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.24 4.73 14.14 12.04 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.31 4.88 14.18 12.00 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.50 4.97 14.44 12.20 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.55 5.13 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.57 4.98 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.40 n/a 14.19 11.89 

