LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.13 14.63 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.08 14.58 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.53 14.98 
United Farmers Red Oak7.03 14.13 
United Farmers Creston 7.06 14.03 
United Farmers Essex 7.03 14.08 
Golden Triangle Craig7.19 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.07 14.11 
Gavilon/Creston7.07 14.31 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.22 14.26 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.33 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.97 14.05 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph7.07 14.28 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.38 14.53 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.40 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.82 
Poet Energy, Corning7.08 XXX
Scoular/Hancock7.18 14.43 

